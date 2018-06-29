Over 14 pounds of marijuana, stolen handgun and cash seized in Arkansas drug bust

JONESBORO, Ark. - It was a major drug bust to say the least.
The Jonesboro Police Department conducted a parole search in the 600 block of S. Culberhouse Street Apartment 2 on Friday, June 29. Nathaniel Rhodes, 35, resides in the apartment and attempted to flee from officers prior to the search.
When officers managed to get inside the house, they discovered 6,663 grams of suspected marijuana, three sets of digital scales, $27,873 in cash and a loaded handgun that had previously been reported as stolen.
Rhodes was taken into custody before he could escape.
He was transported to the Craighead County Jail and left in their custody with the following charges:
- Simultaneous Possession of drugs and firearms - Class Y
- Felony Possession of Firearm by Certain Person - Class B Felony Possession of Schedule VI Drugs with Purpose to Deliver
- Class C Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Class D Felony Theft by Receiving Firearm
- Class D Felony Resisting Arrest
- Class A Misdemeanor
