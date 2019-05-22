Over 150 MLGW customers without power across city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Over 150 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power across the city.
According to MLGW, they are aware of the outage and working to fix it.
Majority of those affected are in Raleigh, Frayser, Germantown and Whitehaven.
Since there is no severe weather in the city, the power company has not reported the cause.
This outage comes after a weekend where more than 40,000 customers lost power due to severe weather.
This has been an ongoing issue for MLGW.
The company said its infrastructure is crumbling and needs money to make repairs.
