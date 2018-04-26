  • Over 200 cases of stomach virus reported at local elementary school

    By: Tony Atkins

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 221 cases of stomach virus between students and faculty prompted deep cleaning and disinfecting at Farmington Elementary. The cases were between students and faculty. 

    The cleaning process started early Thursday morning and is continuing into overnight. American Facility Services is doing that work.

    School will be back open tomorrow as normal.

