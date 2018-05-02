Over $200,000 worth of marijuana found in Mid-South home, suspect speaks out

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - A man was charged for growing more than $200,000 worth of marijuana in his home.
Richard Brian Tamboli, 44, is the man police arrested in connection to this crime. While police searched Tamboli's house, the room they looked in contained 52 mature plants of high grade marijuana which typically sells for approximately $2,500 per pound. The plants were being grown in different stages where the operation could be ongoing.
Tamboli was charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver, Possession of Schedule I narcotic (heroin), Possession of Schedule II narcotic (Adderall) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Tonight on FOX13 News at 9, hear from Tamboli who said police are trying to make it a bigger deal than it really is.
