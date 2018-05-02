  • Over $200,000 worth of marijuana found in Mid-South home, suspect speaks out

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    TIPTON CO., Tenn. - A man was charged for growing more than $200,000 worth of marijuana in his home. 

    Trending stories:

    Richard Brian Tamboli, 44, is the man police arrested in connection to this crime. While police searched Tamboli's house, the room they looked in contained 52 mature plants of high grade marijuana which typically sells for approximately $2,500 per pound. The plants were being grown in different stages where the operation could be ongoing.

    Tamboli was charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver, Possession of Schedule I narcotic (heroin), Possession of Schedule II narcotic (Adderall) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 

    Tonight on FOX13 News at 9, hear from Tamboli who said police are trying to make it a bigger deal than it really is. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Over $200,000 worth of marijuana found in Mid-South home, suspect speaks out

  • Headline Goes Here

    Zimbabwe legalizes marijuana for medicinal, scientific uses

  • Headline Goes Here

    CNN's Gupta urges Sessions to back medical marijuana

  • Headline Goes Here

    71-year-old trafficked drugs to Memphis, hid them in storage units, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pot politics: Schumer joins politicians rethinking marijuana