Over 30 people indicted on drug-trafficking charges, affidavit shows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thirty-eight people, many with gang affiliations, have been indicted on drug-trafficking charges, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
Each defendant faces charges of drug distribution and sell and the conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states five defendants were also indicted on charges of gun and drug possession, which were found during search warrants.
The affidavit shows the defendants’ ages range from early 20s to 60s and two are women.
According to the arrest affidavit, the investigation began in August and ended in March 2018, but officers are still following up on leads.
