Over 60 unsolved murders under investigation since June 2017, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Laylah Washington, a 2-year-old, was shot and killed one year ago today.
The person or people responsible have still not been brought to justice.
Unfortunately, cases like Washington’s are not uncommon in the Memphis area.
Since the middle of June 2017, MPD confirmed officers are working on 63 unsolved murder cases. Of those, three involved victims under 18 years old.
Another victim under 18 was Richard Jordan, whose killer is still on the run.
According to Michael Rallings, a director for Memphis police, solving these cases can take years.
“We will never stop until people are held accountable and brought to justice for taking a life,” Rallings said.
MPD said there are 20 cold case investigators on staff, which makes the workload more strenuous.
Rallings also said more than 90 percent of the victims in solved murders were killed by people they knew.
