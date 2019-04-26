0 Overall crime down, murders and assaults up across Shelby County so far in 2019, report shows

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby County Crime Commission and University of Memphis released its first crime report of 2019, looking at how crime changed from the first three months in 2018 to the first three months this year.

And the results were mixed.

Property crime is way down, and violent crime did not change much since the beginning of 2018.

However, homicides saw a major increase so far in 2019.

The city of Memphis has seen 53 murders so far this year, which is up from 37 this time in 2018.

The crime commission and UofM looked at numbers from the TBI to create the report, which showed a significant drop in reported major property crimes.

According to the report, property crime is down 9.4 percent in Memphis and 12.6 percent county-wide compared to 2018. Those include burglaries and motor vehicle thefts.

Major violent crime dropped slightly – at 0.3 percent in Memphis and 0.6 percent in Shelby County.

Both robberies and rapes were down – at 20.7 and 4.8 percent, respectively – but aggravated assaults and murders are up. Aggravated assaults are up 6.6 percent in Memphis and 6.1 percent in Shelby County.

The overall crime rate dropped significantly in the first quarter of 2019 compared to last year – down 7.7 percent in Memphis and 9.4 percent county-wide.

