0 Overall violent crimes down, homicides up for 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New data from the Memphis Police Department shows overall violent crime is down by 6.5% for the first half of the year.

This police data shows car theft is down by 19%, home burglaries are down by almost 15% and carjackings are down by 13% compared to the same time frame last year.

“I think people being aware of their surroundings helps out as well,” said Michael Collins, former Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Collins said proactive policing may be a factor for the decrease, along with community members becoming more aware of how to protect themselves.

“A lot of the areas have the park and lock notification that will help with giving a person the heads up to make sure they lock the vehicle, just the normal due diligence to securing your vehicles and securing your property,” said Collins.

The data also shows almost every precinct had a decrease in crime. The Mt. Moriah station had one of the largest decreases with a 13.4% drop in violent crimes while the Raines and Airways stations had slight increases this year.

“When you’re using data that you can look at the areas where a particular crime occurred the most. Then you channel your resources there and you go and do the crime abatement effort by adding police officers in those zones."

Homicides and aggravated assaults stemming from domestic violence are going up.

“We will continue to work with our partners to educate the public on available resources for domestic violence victims,” said a department spokesperson.

So far this year, police said they’ve solved 76 homicides and in 82% of those cases, investigators said the victims knew the suspect(s).

Additionally, MPD is encouraging people to get involved with Neighborhood and Business Watch programs to keep their communities safe.

