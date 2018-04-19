Overdose death leads deputies to home full of drugs

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - An investigation into an overdose death in Brighton led to a major drug bust.
The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office was called to an “unattended death” at a Brighton home on March 16. The victim, Stephen Tyler Duke, was found dead inside the residence, and evidence suggested it was the result of an overdose.
Investigators determined Duke, 28, had been with Eric John Morris, 40, hours before he was found dead.
There was already an active warrant for Morris’ arrest, and deputies went to a home in Mason, Tenn. to find him. Mason was at the house, but deputies also found a large amount of drugs.
Deputies seized a pound of ICE – which is methamphetamine – drug paraphernalia, heroin, marijuana, meth making materials, two handguns and a grenade.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office bomb unit responded to help handle the grenade, which was determined to be inactive.
Eric Morris was arrested and charged with driving on a revoked/suspended/canceled license, possession of schedule 1 with intent, possession of schedule 2 with intent, possession of schedule 6, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, convicted felon in possession of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The 40-year-old is being held without bond.
