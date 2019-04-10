0 Overhaul of Regional One could cost as much as FedExForum, city leader says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A complete overhaul of one of the Mid-South’s busiest hospitals could be closer than you think.

Right now, hospital and Shelby County leaders are in the early stages of what could be a complete redo of Regional One Hospital.

If approved, this could be one of the county’s biggest projects in quite some time.

County commissioner Reginald Milton believes the significance of a new Regional One would be comparable to the building of FedExForum. He is hoping now is the time for Regional One to get a significant upgrade.

Milton told FOX13 with the health department and juvenile detention center getting new infrastructure, it’s time to look at overhauling Regional One.

County commissioners are putting out a request for a quote to see the price tag for the work.

“We cannot kick the can down any longer,” said Milton. “They have to be replaced.”

Early estimates said the project could hover around $350 million, which would be comparable to the cost of building FedExForum.

If the overhaul is seen through the finish, it would impact hundreds of thousands of people in the Mid-South.

Regional One had 182,000 outpatient visits during the 2018 fiscal year. In that same timeframe, the hospital treated 15,000 inpatients and delivered 3,154 babies.

Those numbers, Milton said, are why the aging hospital needs a major upgrade.

“It’s not just a building. It’s a living entity within itself and this facility has reached its lifespan,” Milton said.

Milton told FOX13 they could begin to get quotes from firms as soon as May 2019.

