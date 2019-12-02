Overloaded electrical outlet causes house fire near Bethel Grove neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department is investigating a house fire.
>>PHOTOS: House catches fire near Bethel Grove neighborhood
Firefighters were called to the 2700 block of Jeffery Avenue. No one was taken to the hospital from the scene, MFD said.
The house did not have a working smoke alarm, according to MFD.
The damage is estimates at $18,000 structure and $10,000 contents.
MFD determined that the cause of the fire was an overloaded electrical outlet in the bedroom.
The Red Cross is providing assistance for two adults and one child.
The Memphis Fire Department urges all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence.
Check smoke alarms once a month and change the battery when you change your clocks.
City of Memphis residents may apply for a free smoke alarm by calling the Fire Museum of Memphis at (901) 636-5650 or online at https://memphistn.gov/cms/one.aspxportalId=11150816&pageId=12053796
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Naked man breaks into an Orange Mound family's home
- Man is dead after a shooting near Hickory Hill Rd., police say
- Man shot and killed Saturday afternoon, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}