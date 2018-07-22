  • Overnight argument leaves Memphis man shot by stray bullet

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Early Sunday morning a shooting victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital.

    MPD arrived at the hospital at 3:30 a.m.

    Police told FOX13 the victim was shot in the 3800 block of Lamar, then taken to the hospital.

    The shooting stemmed from an argument that the victim was not involved in.

    Officers say the suspect is known. 
     

