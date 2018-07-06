Overnight house fire causes more than $25,000 in damages

A closet fire spreads throughout a home overnight forcing the residents to make a quick escape.
Firefighters and an EMS team arrived at the house on Honduras Drive and began to fight that fire after seeing smoke coming from the home, Memphis Fire Department said.
Trending stories:
- Memphis realtor company rents out home while homeowners still living there
- Apartment manager off job after woman claims she was racially profiled at pool
- House sprayed with 100 bullets in Memphis drive-by
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Responders were able to get the blaze under control in around 25 minutes.
There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters, MFD said.
According to MFD, the home did have a working fire alarm which alerted the residents who were able to get out safely after a
Though everyone escaped without harm, the damages sustained to the house is estimated at $15,000 just in structural damages, and $10,000 worth of damages to possessions.
Red Cross was on scene as well to aid the family.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}