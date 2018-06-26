Overnight shooting in Raleigh sends victim to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to an overnight shooting in Raleigh.
Investigators told FOX13 the shooting happened at the Keystone Landing Apartments.
Trending stories:
- Man shot multiple times, left to die on sidewalk in Memphis neighborhood
- Woman spent night with man, had guys ransack his house when he drove her home, police say
- Why leaving a water bottle in your car could be dangerous
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Police arrived on the scene at 10:30 p.m.
One person was taken to Regional One. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
No suspect information is available.
We'll keep you updated on this investigation once additional information is available.
FOX13 has a crew headed to Raleigh, we're digging into this investigation NOW on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}