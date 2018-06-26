  • Overnight shooting in Raleigh sends victim to hospital

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to an overnight shooting in Raleigh.

    Investigators told FOX13 the shooting happened at the Keystone Landing Apartments.

    Trending stories:

    Police arrived on the scene at 10:30 p.m.

    One person was taken to Regional One. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

    No suspect information is available.

    We'll keep you updated on this investigation once additional information is available.

    FOX13 has a crew headed to Raleigh, we're digging into this investigation NOW on Good Morning Memphis.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories