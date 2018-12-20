  • Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down interstate exit ramp for hours

    Crews are working to clear the scene after and 18-wheeler overturned during the night. 

    The closure includes the exit ramp from eastbound I-240 onto Sam Cooper Boulevard. 

    The Tennessee Department of Transportation released the following statement, 

    "Overturned at MILE MARKER 12 (Mile Marker: 12) reported at 1:50 AM 12/20/2018 and estimated to be cleared by 6:00 AM 12/20/2018 (Central Time Zone). Eastbound traffic is affected with one lane traffic. Westbound traffic is affected with no delays." 

    As of 6:30 a.m., a tow truck was starting to prepare to remove the blockage. 

    It is not clear if anyone was injured. 

