Overturned tractor trailer causes major traffic delays in Arkansas

CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. - An overturned tractor-trailer on I-55 in Crittenden County is causing a major traffic headache for Arkansas drivers.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, all lanes were blocked on southbound I-55 near mile marker 23.
Crittenden Co: Accident reported on SB I-55 near Mile Marker 23. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: @ARStatePolice / Troop D. Monitor https://t.co/l1xGNNByOO for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) November 18, 2018
Now, ARDot told FOX13 the inside lane has opened and a wrecker is on the scene.
The wreck was reported to ARDot at 12:27 Sunday afternoon.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police release details of murder case involving man who barricaded himself inside Memphis home
- Victim identified after 4 people shot, 1 killed during party in Mississippi
- Shelby County deputies seize drugs, vehicles; 43 arrested during crime saturation operation
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}