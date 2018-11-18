  • Overturned tractor trailer causes major traffic delays in Arkansas

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. - An overturned tractor-trailer on I-55 in Crittenden County is causing a major traffic headache for Arkansas drivers.

    >> TRAFFIC UPDATES

    According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, all lanes were blocked on southbound I-55 near mile marker 23.

    Now, ARDot told FOX13 the inside lane has opened and a wrecker is on the scene.

    The wreck was reported to ARDot at 12:27 Sunday afternoon.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories