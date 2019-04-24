Overturned vehicle blocking ramp from I-240 to Walnut Grove

An overturned vehicle is currently blocking a ramp to a major Memphis street.
According to the fire department, the crash happened on the ramp heading to Walnut Grove from I-240.
FOX13 learned that there is at least one person injured in the accident.
Injury crash: Walnut Grove Rd at I-240— Lauren Coleman (@LaurenonFOX13) April 24, 2019
