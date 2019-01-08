0 ‘Overwhelming response' prompts Memphis Tire Redemption program to move to larger location

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Due to the overwhelming response for Shelby County’s Tire Redemption program, officials have announced that the location for the event is moving.

The reason for the change is to “better accommodate a larger volume of participants,” according to a release.

The new location for the program will be Refurban located at 1029 Florida Street.

Officials said the event will operate as scheduled on Jan. 9 and 10 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. – or until funds run out for the tire exchange.

Participants will be given $1 per tire for up to 250 tires.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Want money for your old tires?

The Tire Redemption Program is back.

According to the City of Memphis, the program is aimed at reducing the amount of community blight associated with the illegal dumping of tires.

City officials said they are monitoring sites where people are illegally dumping tires and will prosecute those offenders.

Residents can make some extra money and will be paid a dollar for every tire with a limit of 250 tires.

The Tire Redemption Program will start Wednesday morning, January 9 and 10, at 8:00 a.m. - 3 p.m. or until funds run out.

“On average, solid waste and public works has collected hundreds of thousands of tires every year,” said Division of Public Works Director Robert Knecht.

Memphis and Shelby County officials set aside a total of $100,000 to pay people who drop off the tires.

“This is a great thing we have historically, a great success in offering these programs to the public,” said Knecht.

Knecht said the city can collect over 50,000 tires during the program, which is cost effective for the city.

“It’s not something unique to Memphis, it’s a challenge, the operational cost… we are spending $1-to-2 million a year addressing illegally disposed materials, and tires is one of them,” said Knecht.

You must have a valid Tennessee driver's license to participate.

Vehicles will be permitted to line-up starting at 1029 Florida Street on Wednesday and Thursday at 6:00 a.m.

Knecht emphasized that tire companies can’t participate and that it’s only open for people who live in Shelby County.

