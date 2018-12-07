SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have a suspect in custody in connection to the deadly shooting at a Memphis tire shop.
Two men were killed after a shooting in South Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Third Street near Peebles Road.
According to MPD, the two men who were shot were pronounced dead at the scene.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 3027 S. Third Street. Two males were located with gunshot wounds. Both males have been pronounced deceased. No suspect information is available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 6, 2018
Neither victim has been identified by investigators at this point.
According to police the shooting happened at the Third Tires Shop.
One of the victims was identified by family as Kamel Alabes, who owns the tire shop.
#NOW: @MEM_PoliceDept has left the scene. Family friends tell me, one of the victims was Kamel Albes, the owner of the tire shop. He leaves behind a wife and four children. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/kJLKOKbWtW— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) December 6, 2018
Alabes' family told FOX13 Alabes and another employee were shot and killed by an “angry ex-employee” who was recently fired.
FOX13 interviewed Alabes in 2016 for a story about car maintenance during the holiday season.
Friends said he worked long hours at the tire shop to provide for his family of five.
Ricky Hull, 36, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after the double shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
