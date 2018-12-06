  • Owner, employee of South Memphis tire shop shot and killed by 'angry ex-employee,' family says

    By: Kirstin Garriss

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men were killed after a shooting in South Memphis. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Third Street near Peebles Road. 

    According to MPD, the two men who were shot were pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Neither victim has been identified by investigators at this point. 

    According to police the shooting happened at the Third Tires Shop. 

    One of the victims was identified by family as Kamel Albes, who owns the tire shop. 

    Albes’ family told FOX13 Albes and another employee were shot and killed by an “angry ex-employee” who was recently fired. 

    Police did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

