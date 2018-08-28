Owner of Aretha Franklin's South Memphis home to appear in court over unpaid taxes

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The owner of the home where Aretha Franklin was born in Memphis will be in environmental court Tuesday.
FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo found out the owner, Vera House, plans to ask for more time to pay about $1,200 in taxes on the home.
The South Memphis home has been filled with music and hope since the Queen of Soul’s passing.
The House family said they want the city to help develop the area with grant money. They are hoping the city will help them clean up waste, tires and debris that surround the home.
There have been talks of relocating the home to Stax Museum, but the family does not want the cottage moved from its current location on Lucy Street.
They want to keep the home’s authenticity. House said she wants to change the street’s name from Lucy Street to Aretha Franklin Place.
The family will be in court tomorrow and is asking people for help emotionally through support in the court room and financially with monetary donations for the outstanding property taxes.
Here is a breakdown of what House owes:
City Taxes
- 2017: $97.03
- 2018: $135.83
City Weed Cutting
- $104.27, $85.69 and $109.03
County Taxes:
- $793.34
County Weed Cutting:
- $210
