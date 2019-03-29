0 Owner of Jerry's Sno Cones under fire for Facebook post supporting University of Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Jerry’s Sno Cones owner David Acklin thought it would be a positive social media post.

“All we did was put out a blue Jerry’s Sno Cone T-shirt and an orange Jerry’s Sno Cone T shirt,” Acklin said.

Turns out, it wasn’t that simple. A Facebook post showcasing a University Tennessee colored Jerry’s Sno Cones shirt drew criticism from Memphis natives.

Some even mentioned boycotting the business that has served Memphians since the 1970s.

Acklin said he wasn’t aware of the outrage but was told most of the comments were positive. He added that the goal of the orange shirt was to serve the area’s University Tennessee alumni base.

“They come back on holidays and come to Jerry’s Sno Cone,” Acklin said. “Well they’ve been begging me for years to do an orange T-shirt.”

This hasn’t stopped people from showing up. Customers lined up for treats on this beautiful Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve lived here two years, Brittney Pickens said. “This is my first time having Jerry’s Sno Cones and I think it’s amazing. So, I don’t think over a bright orange T-shirt should they boycott this business.”

Memphis native Sydney Mitchell said Tigers should still support the Volunteers, considering they’re competing for a national basketball championship.

“We all live in the state of Tennessee,” Mitchell said. “Memphis isn’t in the tournament, so we’ve got to support our own. I get why they did it.”

Acklin said he’s actually happy there is some controversy.

“Because that makes Memphis people recognize we need to show up,” Acklin said. “We need to be Memphians and we need to show up to these games and support our teams.”

Did Jerry’s Sno Cones delete their Twitter after we called them out?😂 — Barstool Memphis (@ stoolmemphis ) March 28, 2019

