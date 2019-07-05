Owner of local food truck makes it her mission to feed homeless in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For Patrice Hawkins, “Oink and Moo BBQ” is truly a labor of love.
From Thursday to Sunday each week, Hawkins shows her love by providing free meals to the homeless in Memphis.
“It’s something that’s instilled in me that we actually also give. With eight siblings and that’s what we were taught to actually give. To go into the communities and help build and feed and just love on them,” Hawkins said.
The Oklahoma native moved to Memphis a few years ago. She’s been operating the food truck for a year now.
And giving back has always been her mission.
Located on the corner of Main Street and Beale Street, Hawkins is constantly reminded of how many people are truly in need.
Sometimes I see them laying down on the grass, and it kind of hurt my feelings just to see people laying down on the grass. And they have paper over them just to cover themselves up. So, I want to play a part where I can give back and love on them,” she said.
Those in need know there is a place they go for a meal and love.
