Owner of New Daisy Theatre facing charges for writing bad check to concert promoters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of the owners of the New Daisy Theatre is facing charges for writing a bad check to concert promoters.
There are many questions about what actually happened to the venue located on Beale Street.
Memphis police said Steven Adelman was arrested for theft of property. He posted bond on Saturday.
The venue has been closed since December without warning.
The Downtown Memphis Commission told FOX13 right now the venue is working with fire contractors to meet the fire code standards.
However, it is unclear when it will open again.
In November, Memphis police said Adelman wrote a $19,000 check to concert promoters, but the check bounced back.
According to a police affidavit, the promoters called and emailed Adelman but had not luck. That is when promoters called police.
Adelman appeared in court for a hearing Monday morning.
Now, people are wondering when the venue will reopen its doors. Contractors are installing a fire alarm and sprinkler system to help get the building up to code.
