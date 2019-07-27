Owner of New Daisy Theatre to file civil suit after being accused of writing bad check to promoters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of the owners of the New Daisy Theatre is planning to file a civil suit against a concert promoter who accused him of writing a bad check.
Steven Adelman was initially charged in June for theft of property after a November incident.
According to a statement from Adelman, Mike Glenn told police in November 2018 that Adelman had written a $19,000 check to concert promoters, but it bounced back.
Glenn had told investigators that they attempted to contact Adelman with no luck, so they called police.
Adelman told FOX13 those statements were false, and that the charges stemming from the police affidavit have been dropped in the case.
According to Adelman, the New Daisy did not business with Glenn. On two occasions, Glenn “became involved indirectly with the venue through a third party promoter, without the New Daisy’s knowledge.”
Adelman said a civil suit is being drafted to “address the wrongful conduct and hold parties accountable for their actions.”
The venue has been closed since December without warning. Contractors are installing a fire alarm and sprinkler system to help get the building up to code.
But it is unclear when the venue will be open again.
