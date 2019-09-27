0 Owner of popular Midtown bar speaks after appearing in court for 2nd time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The owner of a popular Midtown bar shutdown recently as a public nuisance was back in court Thursday afternoon after accusations of drugs and unlicensed liquor sales at the bar.

The attorney representing this case told FOX13 they are still talking about ways to resolve the problem so the bar can reopen. Right now they're drafting a proposal detailing the next steps.

RELATED: Midtown bar closed, declared a public nuisance, DA says

This is the second day in a row that the owner of Printer's Alley in Midtown appeared in Environmental court. The bar is still closed after multiple complaints of illegal activity.

The District Attorney's Office said officers responded to the bar 61 times for complaints including drug use, drug sales, weapons and burglaries. Investigators said they found 8 ecstasy pills, 13 grams of cocaine and one semi-automatic handgun.

"Should this bar still be able to operate? I wouldn't see why not," William Massey, attorney for the bar told FOX13. "He wants to continue running his business that's for sure, so we're trying to come to some terms that will satisfy everyone."

RELATED: Multiple arrested after Midtown bar shutdown for selling narcotics and unlicensed liquor, DA says

Massey said the next step is to consider security cameras because the bar owner wants to stay in business. Neighboring business owners told FOX13 this week they are intimidated by gang members at the bar, and they have witnessed stabbings and fights.

"In cases where we filed petitions one of things we do is talk to neighboring businesses, talk to the neighbors and hear how this business is impacting them. That's some of the most powerful evidence," Paul Hagerman told FOX13.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The DA's Office said a lot of their investigations started with witnesses coming forward.

Court has been reset until Monday at 201 Poplar at 9 a.m.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.