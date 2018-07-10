Owners of troubled Memphis strip club due in court

The owners of a Memphis strip club that was shut down are due in court Tuesday morning.
It is anticipated they will defend whether or not their club should reopen.
The troubled club, V Live, closed last Thursday morning by the District Attorney’s office, but according to the District Attorney's Office, the “vast majority of closed nuisance properties re-open.”
The announcement came weeks after a Memphis rapper was shot in the parking lot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital.
