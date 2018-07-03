  • Owners of V Live club due in court, push to reopen

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The owners of a Memphis club are due in court to defend why their club should be allowed to reopen. 

    The troubled club, V Live, closed last Thursday morning by the District Attorney’s office, but according to the District Attorney's Office, the “vast majority of closed nuisance properties re-open.” 

    The announcement came weeks after a Memphis rapper was shot in the parking lot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital. 

    FOX13 has a crew inside the courtroom and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available. 

     

