Owners of V Live club due in court, push to reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The owners of a Memphis club are due in court to defend why their club should be allowed to reopen.
The troubled club, V Live, closed last Thursday morning by the District Attorney’s office, but according to the District Attorney's Office, the “vast majority of closed nuisance properties re-open.”
The announcement came weeks after a Memphis rapper was shot in the parking lot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital.
FOX13 has a crew inside the courtroom and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
