0 Oxford announces new Chief of Police

OXFORD, Miss. - The Oxford Police Department has chosen their new police chief, according to a press release.

Interim Chief Jeff McCutchen will be sworn in January 2020.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill joked that McCutchen has, "basically had a ten month job interview."

Mayor Tannehill praised McCutchen in a press release.

"I am speaking for the Board when I say that we could not be more proud of how Interim Chief McCutchen has led the department and represented out community through some extremely tough situations. We have complete confidence in his ability to lead the Oxford Police Department into the future and continue to serve out community with wisdom and compassion," said Tannehill.

McCutchen will become Police Chief when Chief Joey East is sworn in as Sheriff.

"As a Board, we are so proud of Joey for not only following his heart, but also his Dad's foot steps. We know he will continue to lead and serve our community well in his new role as Sheriff," said Tannehill.

McCutchen shared his excitement for his new official position in a statement:

"I am truly honored to serve the citizens of Oxford and the staff at OPD! The support we have received from our community this year has been overwhelming! I'm grateful to Mayor Tannehill and the Board of Alderman for trusting me to serve as their Chief and I cannot thank Sheriff Joey East enough for his wisdom and mentoring throughout my career. We look forward to continuing to build bridges in our community and serving our citizens with wisdom and compassion."

The community is invited to celebrate Joey East at the Oxford Conference Center on Monday, Dec. 30 from 2:00 pm until 4:00.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.