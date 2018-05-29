0 Oxford gets ready for massive wave of Ole Miss fans for NCAA baseball regional

OXFORD, Miss. - Ole Miss won the SEC Baseball Championship last weekend. Now, they are the number four seed in the NCAA.

The Oxford Regional, hosted by Ole Miss, was expected to have a huge financial impact on the university and Oxford, Mississippi.

On average, hotels in Oxford are about 50% booked for this weekend. One hotel is already 80% booked.

People who visit Oxford told FOX13 they expect every hotel room in town to be booked by Wednesday, even though the first game is Friday.

Ole Miss fan Katie Deweese told FOX13, “We Ole Miss fans travel, and we come and support. We have a great fan base.”

Katie was at ‘Rebel Rags,’ buying gear for Friday night’s game.

This rebel gift shop has already sold out of powder blue Ole Miss baseball jerseys. Each jersey is about $80 a piece, they’ve already sold about $500 of them.

Rebel Rags manager, Ashley Grantham said fans have been ‘blowing her phone up,’ searching for gear.

Ashley said, “My social media has been blowing up with questions about where people could buy their t-shirts for Regionals and SEC championship merchandise.”

SEC Championship shirts are supposed to go on sale Thursday. Single game and general admission tickets to the regional go on sale Friday morning for $60 each.

These tickets are expected to sell out fast.

“Oh I think it's phenomenal! I think it's a great success… they deserve it,’ Katie said.

FOX13 reached out to both the Oxford Chamber of Commerce and to Ole Miss Public Relations to learn exactly hos much money they think this event will bring to Oxford. We’ll let you know when we hear back.

