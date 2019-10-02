0 Oxford PD gets $1M in new technology and body cameras

OXFORD, Miss. - The Oxford Police Department is getting almost a million dollars in new technology and body cameras and car cameras that sync up with the body cameras.

The department has had body cameras for the last four years but none of this technologically advanced. In the past, Oxford PD has had trouble sharing the videos they recorded and there were problems e-mailing them.

Major Sheridan Maiden with Oxford PD told FOX13 that this is not a problem anymore

“Being able to move data around a lot of times, we get attorneys who want to see video and officers who need to view it and with our current system we either have to bring them in here or download it to some medium like a hard drive,” Maiden said.

The new system we are told is cloud based so the department can store and share much more video than in the past.

“With this new system, we have a very good accounting system and we can send it to whoever needs it and it allows us to do much more,” Major Maiden said.

The Police department told FOX13 that training will begin with the new cameras here in about six weeks. The cameras are still coming in and being inventoried.

“We are going to train on how to use them and how to set them up and we will go through a training phase with them before the deployment of the actual cameras,” Maiden said.

