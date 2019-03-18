Oxford Police first in Mississippi to fight crime by partnering with 'Neighbors' app by Ring

OXFORD, Miss. - Oxford locals can now use the Neighbors app by Ring to help fight crime in their community.
The app will provide the Oxford community with local crime and safety information. OPD told FOX13 the app has millions of users and has been instrumental in catching criminals, stopping burglaries, and keeping neighborhoods safe.
Oxford Police said, "Residents can download the free Neighbors app, join their neighborhood, and use the app to: monitor neighborhood activity; share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts; and receive real-time safety alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team."
Here's how you can start using the app --
- Download the Neighbors app on iOS and Android here: https://download.ring.com/oxford or by texting 'OXFORDMS’ to 555888 from your smartphone.
- Opt-in to join your neighborhood.
- Customize the geographic area you want to receive notifications for (users must verify where they are located and cannot participate in other neighborhoods).
- Receive real-time alerts from your neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team that inform of crime and safety alerts as they happen.
- View local crime and safety posts via a live feed or interactive map.
- Share text updates, photos and videos taken on any device, including Ring’s home security devices.
- Work with your community to make neighborhoods safer.
Officers said they are excited to partner with 'Neighbors' by Ring because it provides an effective tool for citizens to update their community and keep everyone aware of the crime in their neighborhood.
Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, Jaime Siminoff, released the following statement.
“Over the past few years we have learned that, when neighbors, the Ring team and law enforcement all work together, we can create safer communities. We’re excited to have the Oxford Police Department join Neighbors and applaud their leadership in utilizing this free and effective tool to engage residents with up-to-date local crime and safety information while maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost.”
Anyone with an iOS or Android can download the app by clicking here.
