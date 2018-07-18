Pack of stray dogs terrorizing Memphis neighborhoods

A pack of stray dogs is terrorizing one Memphis neighborhood.
FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo spoke to one woman who said her cat was killed by these dogs.
And the woman caught the dogs roaming around her home on surveillance cameras.
Memphis Animal Services said this pack of dogs has been seen in the Sherwood Forrest Neighborhood, the University of Memphis area and the High Point Terrace community.
Trending stories:
- Memphis 6-year-old says man 'grabbed his wee wee' while riding his bike
- Husband and wife accused of raping children, committing sex crimes over 10-year span
- Suspect arrested in crime spree that included Le Bonheur patient's mom being carjacked
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
FOX13 looked into the efforts to control the stray problem and the dangers posed to you.
See the surveillance footage that captured the pack of dogs, and what officials are doing to catch them – on FOX13 News at 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}