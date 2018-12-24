Package thief on the run near Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for a package thief near the Downtown area.
Monday afternoon around 12:30, the victim checks the "Ring Doorbell" video to see if the package was stolen.
The victim said the package that was ordered had been delivered.
Video shows an older man in his 50s wearing a black or dark blue hoodie, with a bald head and a goatee stealing the package.
The suspect is seen walking up to the porch, carrying a clear plastic tote, removing the lid of the tote, and putting the victim's package inside the tote.
No arrests have been made at this time.
If you have any information about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
