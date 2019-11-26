MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have arrested the pair who allegedly killed a man at a busy Memphis shopping center late Sunday morning.
Favian L. Effinger and Miguel Lemuel Effinger were arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, according to MPD.
The shooting occurred in front of the Goodwill and Dollar Tree in the 3800 block of Austin Peay at the Covington Springs Shopping Center, according to police.
MPD said one victim was transported to Regional One Medical Center, but he later died.
A FOX13 crew could see a white van that appeared to have bullet holes in it.
The incident is still under investigation.
