Pair burglarize storage area and caught on camera, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police ask for your help to capture two suspects caught stealing items on Union Ave.
The burglary was reported Sept. 17. The storage area located at 1835 Union Ave. was entered into forcibly by two unknown suspects.
The pair stole various salon equipment, checks and information belonging to the victim, according to police.
Video surveillance footage captured the two suspects, a male and female about 25 to 35 years of age.
Police ask anyone with knowledge of the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH and you can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted at http://www.crimestopmem.org or on the mobile app.
Police said if an arrest is made, you can be eligible for $1,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- CEREAL CHAOS: Man throws Fruit Loops, smashes window at local motel, police say
- Teen back from recovering after being shot in the leg, family says
- FOX13 uncovers criminal history of man who attempted to kill woman with roach spray, records show
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}