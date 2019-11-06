  • Pair robs Quick Stop of about $12k worth of cigarettes and cigars, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the lookout for two male suspects who robbed a local convenient store.

    According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 17 at the Quick Stop located at 967 Linden Ave. when two suspects entered the business by prying the front entry door open.

    The pair filled up a green container and clear trash bag with about $10,000 to $12,000's worth of assorted cigarettes and cigars, police said.

    MPD ask if you have any information about this incident to call 901-528-2274. 

