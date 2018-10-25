0 Panola County hospital ordered to stay open by judge

BATESVILLE, Miss. - A judge ordered a Panola County hospital to stay open.

County leaders told FOX13 the judge is giving them time to find a buyer after the current owner filed for bankruptcy.

They told FOX13 they would like the hospital in Batesville to be able to compete with hospitals anywhere else.

County leaders told FOX13 there are at least three companies looking at Panola Medical Center as we speak.

The hope is to have a hospital in Batesville that can compete with Baptist Hospital in Oxford. County leaders told FOX13 they would like to see a Methodist or St. Francis hospital here.

One woman told FOX13 she makes several trips to Memphis for healthcare.

“My heart doctor is out of Memphis, Tennessee. My primary doctor is out of Memphis, Tennessee. I been there a long time. That is who I rely on,” Cleotha Roberts said.

Another man said he is glad to hear the judge is keeping the hospital open.

“But Oxford is the closest place we would have to go. That would put a lot of strain on people around here. Because some people don’t have the major transportation to get back and forth to Oxford if that hospital did close,” Jim Jefferson said

Even with a change of hands in its future, Panola Medical Center has so far retained all of its doctors and nurses.

County leaders told FOX13 the judge called for Curae to keep the hospital open because it is a rural hospital that serves a large number of patients.

Curae still owns the hospital and pays the bills until another buyer is found.

