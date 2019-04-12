Paper Optics prepares for South American Eclipse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South company is getting the chance to shine on a global level.
Bartlett-based Paper Optics is preparing to send five million eclipse glasses down to South America. It is the leader in production of eclipse glasses, 3-D glasses and other paper-based products.
Paper Optics founder John Jerit told FOX13 they want the supply in South America for the eclipse on July 2.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
FOX13 was there with them as the company began working and printing up about about a quarter million of its shades.
“We’re about a little less than three months out, so we’re heading into production for that,” Jerit said.
This year’s work comes on the heels of the 2017 eclipse here in North America, which is when they began the work for the South American eclipse.
Jerit said many of the orders in 2017 came close to last minute.
“We expected it to go crazy, but not as crazy as it did,” Jerit said. “The last ten days is when our distributor, just went crazy. With orders from all over the place.”
With the next big American eclipse coming in 2024, Mid-South company said it will be even more prepared to ship to whatever state or county that may need them.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}