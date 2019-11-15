  • Paramedic stole $8,000 ring off of corpse, police say

    HOT SPRINGS, Ark. - An Arkansas paramedic cut a wedding ring off the finger of a dead woman and pawned it, police said

    Lisa Glaze is charged with felony theft. 

    The ring had a value of nearly $8,000 and was removed from the patient. 

