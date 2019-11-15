Paramedic stole $8,000 ring off of corpse, police say

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. - An Arkansas paramedic cut a wedding ring off the finger of a dead woman and pawned it, police said
Lisa Glaze is charged with felony theft.
The ring had a value of nearly $8,000 and was removed from the patient.
