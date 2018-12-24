0 Paraplegic man says rental car company left him stranded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - “There’s no place like home for the holidays.”

That’s what a man, originally from Brownsville, was thinking when he booked a trip.

His dream of surprising his family ended up more like a nightmare, and now he wants to make sure the same doesn’t happen to someone else.

“It’s like I’m stuck here again. It’s like where I started,” William King told us Sunday as we sat in the living room of his elderly parents’ home.

King has been paralyzed for nearly six years since a car crash on icy backroads near his Brownsville home.

Since then he’s moved to San Antonio, where he’s regained his independence, even buying a handicap accessible car to drive.

“Independence gives us paraplegics confidence. That keeps us pretty much sane. We look forward to doing better things in life, just handling your own business,” he said of being able to drive again.

That newfound independence inspired King to surprise his family with a trip home for the holidays.

“Who wouldn’t want to surprise their family? It’s Christmas time,” he asked Sunday. “To kill that whole moment, you can’t get that back.

For more than a month King said he planned the trip down to the last detail, which included calling Enterprise Rent-a-Car no-less than six times to be sure they’d have a handicap accessible vehicle ready for him at Memphis International Airport.

“I go to the rental place to get ready to pick up my car, because I need special hand controls, to find out they gave it to someone who didn’t even need it.” Enterprise, King says, had no other options available. “I felt stuck. I’m already (the) king of stuck, but to feel even more stuck.”

His family, unknowingly at the surprise party, were made aware of the situation and had to drive over an hour to pick up their son.

King told FOX13 it was the second worst day of his life, after the wreck that nearly killed him.

“It’s like, do y’all really care or are you just here to make a dollar,” King questioned, visibly shaken.

He is at his parents’ house now, but still unable to get around without depending on others, something he thought he left behind him along with those icy Tennessee roads.

“I was planning on going to church in the car that was provided for me, picking up my son from Martin, TN. He didn’t know I’d be here. I was going to pick them two up, my daughter, and take them to church this morning. Couldn’t do that,” the man said of the inconvenience that has been caused.

King, is not asking Enterprise for anything other than to ensure this situation never happens again.

“They should have someone there, a tech there 24/7. If they’re open, there should be a tech there ready to assemble any car a person like me needs on-hand, just like a regular person that’s not in this position.”

Enterprise sent us the following statement:

"We are very sorry that the rental vehicle was not delivered in a timely manner as promised. During the holiday season, airports are especially busy and sometimes mistakes are inadvertently made in the rush. We are looking into this particular situation very carefully to make sure the same mistake is not repeated in the future. Again, our deepest apology to everyone involved -- we are in the process of delivering the correct vehicle at no charge."



