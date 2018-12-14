0 Parents afraid illegal edibles will become a trend in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Parents are afraid an illegal substance known as edibles will become a trend in Shelby County.

This comes after a story we broke on air and online about edibles laced with marijuana found at Kate Bond Middle School.

Memphis police are warning parents to talk to their children about the dangers of edibles.

They say meth could easily be found in some of those candies if you or your child are not careful.

Steven Harris who lives in Memphis says he was shocked to learn edibles were found at Kate Bond Middle School last week.

A student told FOX13 a child who was selling the edibles in the form of Rice Krispy treats got them from their brother.

“Who let they kids send another young kid to school to sell something like this, somebody ain’t watching, somebody is not parenting,” said Harris.

According to a recent survey by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, not only are edibles on the rise among teens but they often contain high doses of THC.

Some reports indicate edibles are the next big thing for pot entrepreneurs.

“We got go get a hold to our young people, we got go get a hold to them real fast though they slipping away,” Harris explained.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the edible found on the campus last week tested positive for THC.

Memphis police told FOX13 over the phone, marijuana or THC laced edible products like baked good in candies seem to be gaining popularity.

FOX13 asked police how is it so easy for teens to get their hands on the product. Investigators say sometimes teens are taking them from their parents without their knowledge.

We’ve been telling you FOX13 obtained an audio recording of the school administrator at Kate Bond Middle talking about the dangers the dangers of edibles.

“These types of drugs are especially dangerous because no one can know for sure what types of substances may be found in them, additionally prepackaged food items can also be laced and resealed,” said Christopher Murrah, the principal.

Police say another reason it’s becoming so popular is because it doesn’t leave behind an odor.

