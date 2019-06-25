Parents arrested after child almost drowns and meth found inside their home, deputies say

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a child was found unresponsive in swimming pool.
According to deputies, they were called to the 9200 block of Snoal Cove around 7 p.m. on Monday.
The toddler was revived and is currently at the hospital in critical condition.
While deputies were investigating this incident, they found meth as well as 10 dogs living without food or water housed in kennels littered with feces inside of the home, SCSO said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police: 2 toddlers ‘playing alone’ when deadly shooting happened in Memphis apartment
- Police searching for corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old in Arkansas
- Family demanding answers after woman shot to death while moving into Memphis apartment
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
An 11th 'severely emaciated' dog was found outside of the home covered in ticks, deputies said.
Additionally, a second child was transported to the hospital for evaluation, deputies said.
Deputies arrested Marlon Washington, the victim's father, and Edwards Cammile,57, on several charges including Possession of Meth.
According to the arrest affidavits, Washington and Cammile are the parents and have been together for more than 20 years.
FOX13 is digging through the arrest affidavits and will have a FULL report on Good Morning Memphis.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}