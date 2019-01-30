Parents charged after overdosing inside car in McDonald's parking lot with child inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two parents are facing serious charges after deputies said they overdosed on heroin in a McDonald’s parking lot.
Deputies said not only did they overdose, but they had their young child in the backseat.
The father got out of his car to what appeared to be a seizure, and that’s when deputies saw an unresponsive woman – and a child in the backseat.
Deputies said Brittney and Daniel Moore were both suffering from OD symptoms in the parking lot.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Search for 85-year-old Shelby Co. woman called off, deputies say
- Police searching for man accused of shooting at vehicle on I-240
- 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett hospitalized; police investigating possible hate crime
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Witnesses said Daniel appeared to have been having a seizure, and Brittney was inside of the Toyota Camry unresponsive.
The child was discovered by a McDonald’s manager, who called police shortly after.
Deputies told FOX13 Narcan was used to revive Brittney. After that, investigators found drug paraphernalia inside the car.
Both parents were arrested and taken to jail.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, 12 people have died due to overdoses in Shelby County as of Jan. 19.
Police and deputies have responded to 66 OD calls in that span.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}