GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Germantown parents at Monday night's school board meeting said they have had concerns about the choir teacher at Houston High School for years.

It wasn't until April of this year that Dr. William Rayburn, a tenured teacher at Houston, was suspended without pay.

Germantown Municipal Schools and Tennessee's Department of Child Services are investigating allegations that Rayburn kissed and inappropriately touched students.

Superintendent Jason Manuel confirmed Monday night that the investigation involves "several" students, but he wouldn't say exactly how many claim they were mistreated.

"This is like pulling a ball of yarn," Manuel said after Monday's meeting. "They want to make sure we're doing the right thing."

Parents demanded transparency during the public comment session of the meeting.

"What are you hiding?" one parent asked from the podium. "Why don't you let people ask you questions and be held accountable for your actions?"

Another parent called on Manuel to step down, claiming he either knew or should have known what was going on at the school.

"I would like to ask you to retire or resign," the woman said, as her three-minutes to speak came to a close.

Manuel motioned for a police officer to escort her away from the podium, and board members suggested her comments were inappropriate.

"I believe you knew this all along, and I'm not OK with it," the woman continued, as the officer approached. "You can remove me."

The superintendent told FOX13 after the meeting that he does not plan to resign, and promised that the investigation will be thorough.

Dawn Grayson spoke at the meeting. She's a teacher in another school district, whose daughter is one of Rayburn's students.

"We feel that there is definitely evidence that a pattern of behavior has occurred at this point," Grayson said, adding that she was not surprised when she heard the allegations in April.

"I do feel the attention should have been brought to the administration before this," Grayson added.

Grayson and other parents believe Rayburn showed questionable behavior long before April, when he was suspended.

"We have never had complaints like this before to the district," Manuel said after the meeting.

Aside from allegations of inappropriate touching, parents described times that they questioned the choir teacher's leadership.

"What was happening in the classroom was - he was making something abnormal, normal," Kris Stewart, a mother of one of Rayburn's students, said.

Stewart said she complained to school officials about bullying among students in Rayburn's classroom that were never properly investigated.

"When you are unchecked for so long you become bolder and bolder," Stewart said.

The DCS investigation will take up to 60 days from the time it was launched in early April. DCS will consult with law enforcement to determine whether criminal charges are necessary.

GMSD said its investigation could extend past the 60-day DCS investigation.

"Know that we are following all the steps to make sure that we make the right decision in this case," Manuel said.

Once the investigation is complete, the Board will vote whether to terminate Rayburn, or allow him to return to the school. He is not allowed on school property during his suspension.

FOX13 has tried to reach Rayburn, but we have not been successful.

