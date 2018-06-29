0 Parents, experts concerned about new social app

A social network app commonly used by children is causing controversy by showing inappropriate content.

Suggestive dancing, inappropriate comments, and even naked users is all showing up on an app kids are using.

The social network app is called “LiveMe.”

It is a video chat-based app for smart phones, which allows users to broadcast themselves or watch other users via the cameras on their phones.

According to LiveMe’s website, it is described as “the best social platform for creating and viewing live videos.”

Parents have been expressing their concerns about the app after videos have shown inappropriate content.

“Parents better check themselves,” said George Williams, a parent. “I don’t like it. Parents should check in on their children.”

The app has more than 50 million users and at any time, there could be 10,000 different live streams to watch.

The streams range from strange to disturbing:

An adult man smoking a hookah

Three toddlers sitting on a bed

A nearly naked woman using a propane tank to light a bong

A user commenting about a young girl’s breast and asking to see her legs

Melanie Hempe and Holley East are social media experts. They run Families Managing Media, a company that educates parents about what their kids are doing on social media.

They said parents should be aware of LiveMe.

“Parents are in denial because they don’t think their kids are doing this,” Hempe said.

East said no parental control is 100 percent foolproof.

A spokesperson for LiveMe said the app has 100 moderators who are paid to keep an eye on the feeds.

But with 600,000 hours of live content generated every day, they said it is hard to keep track of everything.

