0 Parents furious after SCS resource officer used pepper spray to break up fight at middle school

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Some Shelby County parents are infuriated after an SCS school resource officer used pepper spray to break up a fight at a middle school cafeteria.

They turned to FOX13 because it took hours for the principal of Highland Oaks Middle School to contact them after their asthmatic daughter was rushed to a doctor.

NaShawn Branch’s daughter was one of the students exposed to the spray, and he said it was an assault.

"My daughter was assaulted, using a chemical weapon," said Branch.

Branch was composed but still angry at the officer who used pepper spray to break up a fight among two girls inside the cafeteria.

"As a result, I had to take my child to the hospital, to the doctor to be treated for asthma related injuries," said Branch.

Branch said he can't understand why the officer needed to use such extreme measures because he didn’t take “air ventilation” or “other students” into account.

Branch's wife told FOX13 she rushed to school when their daughter called to complain about being sick.

Branch’s wife said she noticed dozens of other students in the front office of the school complaining as well.

"They were told to wash their face and go back to class. That is repulsive," said NaShawn Branch.

SCS officials did not release any additional details regarding the incident. However, they did confirm they are investigating what happened.

"We are investigating those details right now and we have a lot to uncover at this time and we are taking the necessary steps," said Tiffani Perry, the SCS public information officer.

District officials later added more details, saying the school nurse “examined all of the students who were exposed to the spray.”

“The students were also given the opportunity to contact their families," said Perry. "We will be contacting parents, absolutely. That is a high priority for us at Shelby County Schools."

Branch believes none of that and has emailed his school board member, the superintendent and the parent liaison.

"My questions are what is your policies and procedures for administering pepper spray to middle school girls? Who sets that policy and how can we change this policy?" Branch said.

