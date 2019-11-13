0 Parents remain concerned despite SCS saying impacted water sources have been shut down

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A total of 35 Shelby County schools have tested positive for lead levels above the EPA threshold. An additional 11 schools were added to the list Tuesday.

In a news conference Tuesday morning, SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray assured parents that the water sources impacted have been shut down, but parents told FOX13 that isn’t enough to make them feel safe.

“Do you care about the students? Do you care about the community?” parent Felisha Wren asked. “It’s definitely scary,” she said.

Wren’s daughter is in the 6th grade at Ida B. Wells Academy. Tuesday, she found out her daughter’s school is now on the list of schools testing positive for high levels of lead found in water fountains, coolers or sinks.

“We definitely got to go get some kind of testing,“ she said.

The Shelby County Health Department is offering free testing to any child impacted.

Tuesday, Superintendent Ray took reporters on a tour of Idlewild Elementary.

He took a drink from a water fountain to signal the water from it is safe. He also pointed out a separate fountain that tested positive for lead. It has been turned off.

FOX13 asked Ray if he is advising parents to have their children tested for lead. “That’s the choice of the parents,” he said.

He went on to say that many of the water sources were not being used anyway.

When asked how he knew the sources were not in use, he replied, “We know because we rely on our principals.”

Parents told FOX13 they fear the problem will only get worse if the district doesn’t build new schools to replace aging ones like Idlewild, which is more than 100 years old.

“They should care more for the students,” Wren said.

She said she takes the testing seriously because lead impacted her family years ago.

She told FOX13 doctors found lead in her sister when she was six-year-old. They had to leave their South Memphis home near Ida B Wells Academy until the problem as solved.

“She had to go to the hospital, and it started off from her being sick from it,” Wren said. “So, it’s definitely scary for the school to have lead.”

Last week, FOX13 reported the school district found lead in some schools in 2017 before testing was required by the state. Shelby County Commissioners told FOX13 the problem was not reported to them.

Parents said they are disappointed school district leaders did not alert commissioners to the problem, especially because they are involved in SCS funding.

FOX13 asked the superintendent whether commissioners should have been told about the testing.

“Well at the end of the day it’s about safety of our students and it’s about insuring that our parents know,” he said. “Hindsight is 20/20. I wasn’t the superintendent then, I’m the superintendent now and at the end of the day commissioners know now.”

Lead testing for students is on the agenda for Wednesday’s Shelby County Commission meeting.

