0 Parents with SCS meet with school board members to address concerns

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Dozens of Shelby County School parents think the school district is in a state of emergency. The parent advocacy group, Memphis Life, met with some school board members and parents to address their concerns.

Parents talked about their students and the challenges they're facing in underperforming schools.

Renee Smith with Memphis Lift said, "the blame game is over. It's time to do something about it."

The group pulled test scores from the past few years. They counted 24 schools between SCS and the Achievement School District with consistently low-test scores.

"Some of these schools have been on the list for three years and these kids are graduating with this for three years. They've been dealing with this so what's really happening with the education system in our city," Smith said.

The group of concerned parents met with school board members who agree – something has to change.

Dr. Althea Green with the Shelby County Board told FOX13, "We can't continue to put a bandied on every problem that exists in our district."

Memphis Life said they want the school board to do more to uplift good schools and access the issues in failing ones.

"These schools need to be held accountable for these low scores some of these schools have a perfect one - that's all the way across – there's 24 with a 1 in everything unbelievable," Smith said.

Teachers and school board members also talked about needing more parents and community members - especially black men to become volunteers.

