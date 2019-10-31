0 Parkway Village residents struggle to relocate after tornado rips through their homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tenants of one Memphis apartment complex are now homeless after week’s tornado.

The Cottonwood Apartments were hit hard by the tornado, which caused some to lose their roofs.

Today, 350 people had to be move out after the buildings were deemed unlivable.

A lot of the people we spoke with are living on a fixed income.

When the storms ripped roofs, it left people little time to find homes.

While we were talking to Robert Robinson about surviving the recent tornado, the ceiling in his bedroom collapsed.

I embrace the bad times,” Robinson said. “I’m still smiling, got all your limbs you can make something work. I think god for that.

“The roof falls—see that, see that there. That came down. All that water, told you it was falling.”

He’s one of hundreds of people forced to move out of Cottonwood Apartments after an EF-1 tornado on Oct. 21 left many homes looking like this.

This left many people packing up with nowhere to call home.

“I just moved here like a week,” Robinson said. “I’ve been here for about a week, week in a half, and I was like man I was really wanting my place to really look nice.”

Robinson moved here from Milwaukee to start over after four of his family members died this year and now, he's among the 700 families who have to leave their homes between now and Friday.

“I think it sucks, I think it’s terrible that we have to go through what we’re going through,” said Marsha Bonds.

Bonds only makes $15,000 a year.

The American Red Cross has placed people at Marion Hale Community Center, but families are worried because that’s only a short-term solution.

A spokesperson with the American Red Cross said little by little people have checked out of the community center.

